Inter develops plan to beat Juventus in battle for in form attacker

Inter Milan is on the verge of taking the Scudetto away from Juventus with just a few games left before they are confirmed as Italian champions.

Their accent to the top of the Italian league table has given them huge confidence and they are now looking to battle with Juve for transfer targets as well.

Both teams have been linked with a move for the same players and it has now emerged that the Nerazzurri will compete with Juventus for Moise Kean.

The former Bianconeri has been doing great on loan at PSG this season and Juve wants him back in the summer.

They face competition from the French side, with Everton willing to cash in on him.

However, Inter has now entered the race and they have something that could sway the move in their favour.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reports that if he returns to Everton, Inter will look to sign him by sending Matias Vecino the other way.

The report says Carlo Ancelotti has always wanted to work with the proposed player and that could help Inter in the race to land Kean.

The 21-year-old has scored 18 goals in 37 competitive games for PSG in the current campaign.