Inter drop out of Lukaku race – Can Juventus seal the deal?

In an expected twist, Juventus are apparently leading the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Most pundits had expected the Belgian to complete a permanent transfer to Inter after spending last season on loan at the Giuseppe Meazza.

But as we reported this morning, the Nerazzurri were irritated by the striker who opened the door for the Bianconeri and hasn’t made himself accessible for the Inter officials.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have now decided to pull the trigger and drop out of the race for Lukaku, which leaves Juventus as the frontrunners.

The transfer market expert adds that the 30-year-old has been flirting with the Bianconeri since the Champions League final last month.

The report adds that the striker tried to mend his rapport with the Nerazzurri, but sporting director Piero Ausilio informed him that he’s no longer in the club’s plans in a brief phone call on Friday evening.

Therefore, Juventus can now pull off the coup, but first, they will have to raise funds by selling Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and other top European clubs, including Chelsea.

But if the Bianconeri can’t put the deal over the line, Lukaku will then consider a switch to the Saudi Pro League.