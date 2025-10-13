Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu rules himself out of the Ballon d’Or contention, while supporting the claim of Juventus youngster, Kenan Yildiz.

The two stars might be rivals in Serie A, but they play side-by-side for the Turkish national team under Vincenzo Montella’s tutelage.

The Crescent-stars caught the eye with their brilliant displays in the Euro 2024, and they’re hoping to showcase their competence once more in next summer’s World Cup.

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz also shines with Turkiye

While Spain remain the heavy favourites to punch their ticket for the global tournament by finishing in the top spot in the qualification group, Turkiye are on the right track to clinch a spot in the play-offs by claiming second place.

Montella’s men have certainly made a statement on Saturday by dismantling their hosts, Bulgaria, in a 6-1 beatdown.

Unsurprisingly, Yildiz was one of the main stars of the show, if not the ultimate Man of the Match. The Juventus forward scored a sensational brace, placing the ball twice in the far corner following some neat footwork.

The 20-year-old is also a beloved figure in the locker room, whether at Juventus or with his national team, as his comrades often sing his praise.

Hakan Calhanoglu believes Yildiz will win the Ballon d’Or

Following the young attacker’s marvellous display in Sofia, he was hailed by his compatriot, Calhanoglu, who insisted that he has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

“The Ballon d’Or? I won’t win it, but Yıldız will, he can do it,” said the Nerazzurri stalwart in his post-match interview with Sport Mediaset via Tuttosport.

The 31-year-old is considered one of the best deep-lying playmakers in Serie A, if not the very best. However, he perhaps feels that ship has sailed for him, not to mention that the vast majority of Ballon d’Or winners over the decades have been attackers.

Yildiz has recently finished in the Top 5 of the Kopa Trophy, an award handed to the best U21 player in the world, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to make the step-up and start challenging for the most prestigious senior individual awards.