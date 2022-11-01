Inter have major injury concerns upfront ahead of Juventus clash

Whenever Juventus and Inter clash heads in the famous Derby d’Italia, it always makes for a special occasion, regardless of their positions in the table.

But the fact that the two giants are lurking outside the Top 4 spots renders this weekend’s tilt even more crucial, with neither side affording a slip-up.

As we all know, the Bianconeri will arrive to Sunday’s clash with a depleted squad, as a host of players remain on the treatment table.

Nonetheless, Simone Inzaghi have major concerns of his own, especially upfront.

After making his return from a long layoff, Romelu Lukaku has sustained another injury and appears set for another lengthy period on the sidelines.

To make matters even worse for the Beneamata, his direct replacement might also be unavailable.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Edin Dzeko is a major doubt for the Derby d’Italia clash against Juventus.

The former Roma captain will most likely skip the irrelevant Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich this evening, and his condition will be closely monitored in the leadup for Sunday’s encounter.

While Dzeko surely adds another dimension to Inter’s attack, Inzaghi would still be able to rely on a formidable Argentine duo in the form of Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa.

Whatever injury problems the Nerazzurri may have at the moment, no side has been hit by the injury bug harder than Juventus.