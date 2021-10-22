Inter hitman reveals he never even knew Juventus wanted to sign him

Failed transfers are not uncommon in the world of football, but top clubs like Juve hardly suffer from it, especially when it is the other club that pulls the plug on the deal.

However, Edin Dzeko has opened up on his failed transfer to Juventus as he prepares to face the Bianconeri as an Inter Milan player this weekend.

The Bosnian reveals that AS Roma denied him a move to Juventus last season because they couldn’t find a replacement.

He said to La Gazzetta Dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “First of all: I don’t look back, I’m happy at Inter second: it was Roma that spoke first and made an agreement with Juve, I didn’t even know about the negotiation, I only entered the scene later. Then everything jumped because Roma did not find my replacement.”

Juve eventually settled for Alvaro Morata and the Spaniard hasn’t looked like a bad signing so far.

Although Juve would end the last campaign without a league title, we still had Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 29 goals in Serie A.

This Sunday would give Dzeko the chance to show what Juve missed out on, but the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci would relish the opportunity to put him in their back pockets.