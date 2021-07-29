Inter join Juventus in looking to bring 31 year-old back to Serie A

Inter Milan are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic this summer, alongside Juventus.

The midfielder left Turin 12 months ago as part of a double-deal which allowed Arthur to join the Old Lady, but manager Ronald Koeman largely overlooked the 31 year-old, and the Catalan giants are now believed to be keen on shifting his wage from their budget.

It had been reported that he would be allowed to quit the club for free this summer, although he is expected to have to take a reduced wage in order to return to Italy, and the player may well ask for some kind of severance package from his current employers.

Neither Inter or Juve are believed to be in the most secure of positions financially, but the opportunity to sign a Serie A-proven midfielder on the cheap is one that both are now believed to be interested in.

The Nerazzurri are claimed to be considering Pjanic as a replacement for current midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who is yet to sign a new contract despite having less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, at least that is the claim of La Gazzetta(via TuttoJuve).

We are claimed to remain in the driving seat his signature, but we may well have to wait until we can offload some of our own players, which could well play into the hands of our rivals.

Patrick