Inter & Juve looking to battle for left-back targets

Inter Milan and Juventus are both believed to be considering both Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri and Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens this summer.

No team has more than 11 Serie matches left to play this season, and teams will all be firming up their interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

It is still all to play for at the top of the table however, although many have already moved to congratulate the Nerazzurri on a first title triumph in 11 years.

Reality however tells you that their six-point lead over AC Milan is far from bulletproof, but with a game in hand you wouldn’t expect them to give it up of course.

Inter have been operating mostly in a 3-5-2 formation using wing-backs which you would expect would profit from the arrival of Gosens more than Emerson, although the latter would be more than confident on the left-side of that back three.

Juventus on the other hand operate with an interchangeable back four, where the full-backs are allowed freedom to push up the field also, and could also benefit from either option.

Both the two targets are entering into the final 12 months of their contract at the end of the season, which should mean either should be available for the right price unless a new deal is signed.

Gazzetta.it (via TuttoJuve) claim that both clubs are interested in the pair at present.

Danilo has thoroughly impressed at left-back this season, despite being known as a right-back for much of his career, but he looks like he will have some competition ahead of the new campaign.

Would you rather see Emerson or Gosens arrive at Juventus this summer?

