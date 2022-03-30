Inter lead the race for Bremer, but Juventus have two alternatives in mind

Since his arrival to Torino in 2018, Bremer has been growing from strength to strength. This season, he has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

The 25-year-old often puts up solid displays at the back against the top sides, thus, the biggest clubs in Italy are all queuing up for his services.

Although he extended his contract with the Granata for another year (currently expiring in 2024), observers still believe that he’ll leave the club at the end of the season.

According to JuventusNews24, Inter are leading the race for the Brazilian’s services, leaving Juventus in their wake.

However, the Bianconeri are reportedly ready to move on and pursue other targets. As the source explains, the club’s primary goal in defense remains Antonio Rudiger.

The German is running on an expiring contract and will be free to leave Chelsea on a Bosman transfer this summer.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay at the Stamford Bridge for the last five years, and has played a major role in the club’s Champions League triumph last season.

Moreover, Juventus have also identified an alternative in case their move for Rudiger collapses. In this case, the club could pursue Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbian is a longtime transfer target for the Old Lady, and his contract expires in 2023. Thus, the management would attempt to reunite him with his compatriot and former teammate Dusan Vlahovic.