Legendary Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi would love to see Alessandro Del Piero assume the role of FIGC president.

The Italian Football Federation will hold an election on February 3rd at the end of Gabriele Gravina’s term. It remains to be seen if the incumbent president will be running for another term, as he could be hampered by his ongoing legal troubles.

In the meantime, the members of the FIGC have been hustling to find a suitable profile for the role, especially at this delicate time with Italian football could be set to undergo a major reform.

Over the last couple of days, the iconic Juventus captain has suddenly emerged as a potential candidate for the role.

Moreover, it has been claimed that the former Italy international could announce his candidacy on Wednesday, while Lazio president Claudio Lotito was the one to put Del Piero’s name forward. The Biancocelesti patron is a longtime foe of Gravina, and leads a large coalition that includes a host of Serie A clubs.

For his part, Bergomi doesn’t need any convincing, as he believes the Juventus all-time leading goalscorer would be the right person for the role.

The 60-year-old explained why Del Piero possesses all the required attributes for the role.

“I know Alex well because we work together at Sky [as pundits]. I know how he thinks, I know his vision for football. He is a serious person who always wants to do well,” said the 1982 World Cup winner via JuventusNews24.

“If it’s true that he’s running for the FIGC presidency, it would be great, because we need people with substance and culture. It would be perfect. I would welcome the idea. At 50 years of age, he is ready for the role.”

Del Piero spent the bulk of his career at Juventus, cementing himself as arguably the greatest player in the club’s elusive history.