Legendary Inter defender Giuseppe Bergomi praises Juventus for possessing great mental strength.

The Bianconeri’s displays have hardly been the sweetest on the eye, but the team has been greatly effective when it comes to collecting points this season.

After 18 rounds, Juve is the only side that has been able to maintain pace with league leaders Inter.

With the Nerazzurri recording a draw in Genoa, Juventus cut the lead to two points after beating Roma in what was another show of strength from Max Allegri’s men.

The Old Lady prevailed over the Giallorossi thanks to a solitary goal from Adrien Rabiot at the start of the second half.

Afterwards, Juve dropped deep inviting Jose Mourinho’s men to attack but without risking too much at the back thanks to their compact defensive lines.

For his part, Bergomi highlights the great mental strength of the Turin-based giants, explaining how they line up when defending a slim lead.

“Their mental toughness is crazy,” said the 1982 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via ilBianconero.

“These are characteristics that Juventus acquired through training. There are moments in the match in which they place themselves in the last thirty meters, including the strikers.

“If you don’t manage to repel them, they’ll hurt you on the counter.

“Even during the first half against Roma, they had two or three counterattacks, even if they didn’t lead to dangerous outcomes, like Dusan Vlahovic’s overhead kick.”