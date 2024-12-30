Legendary Inter defender Giuseppe Bergomi praised Juve’s display against Fiorentina, despite the disappointing outcome. However, he still doesn’t agree with one of Thiago Motta’s choices.

Khephren Thuram scored the opener after storming to the box while leaving his markers in the dust. However, Moise Kean ominously scored the equalizer with a header to end the first half on par. Thuram returned to seal a personal brace after the break, but Andrea Cambiaso’s costly slip allowed the Viola another equalizer, this time courtesy of Riccardo Sottil.

Nevertheless, Bergomi still liked what he saw from the Bianconeri, claiming they produced a good showing, but would have preferred to see Teun Koopmeiners operating in a different position.

“I liked what I saw from Juventus,” said the 1982 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24. “We saw Thuram and Conceicao with his flashes. They were decent at the back even if there were some mistakes. I still see progress.

“But I don’t like Koopmeiners’ position as an attacking midfielder,” concluded Bergomi.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Dutchman’s role on the pitch has been a topic of great debate over the past few weeks, with many fans and pundits, like Bergomi, suggesting he should play in a deeper role.

Motta has been deploying the club’s big summer signing as an attacking midfielder behind Dusan Vlahovic, but he hasn’t been able to impact the game the way he used to during his time at Atalanta, Moreover, his scoring stats remain mediocre (only one goal since joining the club).

The Juventus manager has recently tried to play Koopmeiners alongside Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot in the contest against Monza, but the experiment was cut short when the Netherlands international suffered a slight knock that forced him out at the interval.

But with Locatelli becoming indispensable and Thuram in fine form, Motta is more likely to field the former Atalanta higher up the pitch in the upcoming contests.