Last season, Gleison Bremer made bounds and leaps, crowning himself as the best defender in Italy (at least according to the Lega Serie A).

Hence, the Brazilian has attracted the interest of some of the top club in the peninsula and abroad, as he prepares to leave Torino for a more glamorous destination.

While Inter have been reportedly leading the race for months, they’re still unable to secure the coup.

But According to Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri have scheduled a meeting on Monday with the Granata’s president Urbano Cairo in the hopes of finalizing a deal.

The source expects the Beneamata to make a proposal worth 33-34 million euros, which would include the services of their youngster Cesare Casadei who would join Il Toro as a counterpart.

Nonetheless, Juventus don’t plan to raise the white flag just yet, as the club’s directors are still hoping to lure Bremer towards the opposite side of Turin.

Both La Stampa and Tuttosport claim that the Bianconeri will attempt to overbid Inter by forging an offer worth 40 million euros.

Juve FC say

If Juventus manage to sell Matthijs de Ligt for a lucrative price, they will have enough cash to blow Inter out of the water.

However, the negotiations with Bayern Munich could require more time than desired, which could cost the Old Lady dearly, and in the crazy world of the transfer market, every hour counts.