Inter Miami interested in one of the biggest Juventus stars

Juventus star Angel di Maria is attracting the attention of clubs outside Turin as he shines in black and white in the last few weeks.

Di Maria is beginning to show why Juve added him to their squad as a free agent in the summer after starring in the 3-0 win against Nantes.

He was the best player on the pitch in the games against the French club and now a new suitor has emerged to try and poach him from the Bianconeri.

A report on Football Italia reveals Inter Miami wants to add him to their squad at the end of this season, posing a threat to Juve’s chances of keeping the Argentinian.

Di Maria’s form this term means it is an easy decision for Juve to keep him in their squad and the black and whites will undoubtedly attempt to offer him a new deal.

However, this new link means they probably have to work harder to make the ex-Benfica man stay.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is improving all the time and he should remain with us for at least one more season.

However, our publicised financial problems mean we might struggle to offer the attacker a new deal by the end of this season unless he takes a pay cut.