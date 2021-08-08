Inter Miami looking to make Ronaldo their top signing this summer

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is far from being sorted out at the moment as Juventus continues to struggle with his wages.

The Portugal captain is one of the best players at Juve, but he has 11 months left on his current deal and it seems they would rather sell him than give him a new one.

There haven’t been many clubs willing to sign him at the moment and one interesting name has popped up.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that he is attracting the attention of a club outside of Europe, with Inter Miami keen to make him one of their stars in this transfer window.

The report claims that the struggling David Beckham co-owned club is aiming big and looking at the Portugal record goalscorer.

Beckham has been taking top talents from Europe to his MLS club and has previously added players from Juventus.

Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain joined them from the Bianconeri and he is now looking to add Ronaldo to that list.

The report, however, claims that the Americans will struggle to pull off the transfer because Ronaldo wants to remain in Europe for now and would feel leaving the continent now would be too early in his career.