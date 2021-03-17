Inter Miami wants to take Juventus target to America

Marcelo is a player that Juventus is targetting to join them in the summer, but they now have competition from the MLS.

The Brazilian has had a trophy-laden career that has seen him win numerous Champions League and league titles in Madrid.

He is no longer the first choice in the Spanish capital with Zinedine Zidane now preferring Ferland Mendy.

This has led to him playing fewer games and he looks set to leave the club in the summer.

His current deal doesn’t expire until the end of next season, but the Spanish side is keen to get him off their wage bill and Juve had been hoping to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacker and Marcelo are good friends and that should make the transfer easier, but David Beckham’s Inter Miami wants to beat the Bianconeri to his signature, according to Todofichajes.

The report says Juve wants him to reduce his current salary before they can sign him, but the Americans are prepared to keep paying him his current wage and they would offer him a deal for the next three years.

Knowing that he is near the end of his career, Marcelo will want to make as much money as he can and that means Juve needs to step up their offer for him.