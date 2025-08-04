Douglas Luiz is expected to depart Juventus during the current transfer window, with clubs in the Premier League and Serie A monitoring his situation closely. The Brazilian midfielder no longer wishes to continue with the Bianconeri, and the club are also open to facilitating his exit.

Although Luiz remains part of the squad during pre-season preparations, his long-term future appears to lie elsewhere. He struggled to make an impact under head coach Igor Tudor, who was not convinced by the player’s performances following his arrival. The former Aston Villa midfielder also saw limited game time during the Club World Cup, further indicating his reduced standing within the team.

Premier League Clubs Express Interest

As Juventus look to offload Luiz, interest has emerged from the Premier League. Everton and Nottingham Forest are both exploring the possibility of bringing the Brazilian back to English football. Among the two, Forest has reportedly shown the strongest intent and may be prepared to move swiftly should the opportunity arise.

Luiz’s prior experience in the Premier League could make him an attractive option for clubs seeking midfield reinforcements. His familiarity with the pace and physicality of English football might prove valuable, particularly for teams aiming to strengthen their depth ahead of a long domestic campaign.

Inter Milan Monitor Potential Move

While a return to England remains possible, Luiz could also stay in Italy. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan is considering a move for the Juventus midfielder. Their interest is likely to intensify if they proceed with the sale of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who is believed to be seeking a new challenge.

In the event of Çalhanoğlu’s departure, Inter are expected to make a formal approach for Luiz. The Nerazzurri view him as a suitable replacement who can bring balance and versatility to their midfield.

As Juventus look to finalise a transfer, they may need to remain open to selling Luiz to a domestic rival. With potential buyers in both England and Italy, the most viable offer may come from within Serie A. Prioritising the best outcome for the club, even if it means strengthening a competitor, could be necessary in this case.