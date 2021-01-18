Inter Milan aim for scudetto after win over ‘best team in Italy’

Inter Milan are now taking aim at the Serie A title after their impressive win over Juventus yesterday.

The Old Lady were not at their best on the day, and the Nerazzurri took full advantage by controlling much of the match.

Juve will certainly not be lying down as they bid to battle their way back into the title chase, but Inter are now looking to push on, and claim they have what it takes to clinch the scudetto.

Arturo Vidal was the man to score the opening goal against his former side, and he claims that his Inter showed their credentials with the dominant win over Juve, who is states is the ‘best team’.

“It’s important for me and for the team. It was a very difficult game against the best team in Italy,” Vidal told Sky Sport Italia(via Goal). “I am glad to have scored my first goal for Inter, very happy. I think we proved that we are up to the task of fighting for the Scudetto.

“This gives us the confidence to keep pushing, to believe we can win the Scudetto, as we beat the strongest team over the past nine years. We believe that we can go all the way.”

The scudetto remains wide open, with both Milan clubs currently leading the way, but with Napoli and Juventus very much in the running, no team can claim to have to favouritism.

Juventus remain the best team in the country, and will no doubt finish the season stronger should they get a little luck on the injury front, as losing all of Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt and Alex Sandro in the build-up to Inter was painful.

Is there any doubt that Juventus remain the best team in Italy?

Patrick