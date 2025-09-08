During the last transfer window, Juventus made efforts to secure the services of Nahuel Molina, but the right back ultimately remained with Atletico Madrid. Despite being an established international, his influence in Spain has diminished recently, raising questions about his long-term future at the club.

Juventus’ Long-Standing Interest

Molina is no stranger to Italian football, having previously played for Udinese before his move to Madrid. Juventus have monitored him since his Serie A days, recognising his pace, defensive awareness and ability to contribute in attack. At the time, Atletico moved more decisively and secured his signature, but the Bianconeri have never lost sight of the player.

In the summer, the Bianconeri made another attempt to bring him back to Italy, even after negotiating the sale of Nicolas Gonzalez to Atletico. However, the move did not materialise, and Molina remained at the Wanda Metropolitano. Juventus had hoped that the deal could be struck to strengthen their defensive options, but circumstances worked against them.

A New Race Emerging

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will not be alone in pursuing the Argentine defender when the next transfer window opens. Inter Milan has now entered the race, making the competition for his signature potentially fierce. Inter view Molina as a player who could add depth and quality to their squad, and their interest adds another layer of complexity to Juventus’ pursuit.

For Juventus, the challenge is clear. Inter are one of the strongest sides in Italian football, and their financial strength, combined with their current sporting success, makes them a formidable rival in the transfer market. The Bianconeri will therefore need to approach negotiations with renewed determination if they are to secure Molina ahead of their domestic competitors.

The coming months promise to be decisive in shaping the future of the right back. With both Juventus and Inter vying for his return to Serie A, Molina could soon find himself back in familiar surroundings. For whichever club succeeds, the signing would represent a valuable reinforcement in a position where top-level consistency is always in demand.