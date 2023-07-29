Juventus and Inter Milan are currently at the forefront of the race to sign Brazilian left-back Carlos Augusto as they seek to strengthen their squads with the talented Monza player.

Juventus has been monitoring Augusto since last season and has been impressed with his performances for his current club. The Bianconeri believe that he would be a valuable addition to their team and potentially serve as the long-term replacement for Alex Sandro, who is expected to depart by the end of the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Inter Milan also finds Augusto’s profile appealing and appears equally committed to securing his signature. This has made both clubs serious contenders in the pursuit of the player.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus and Inter Milan are currently leading the race for Augusto’s signature as the transfer window approaches its closing stages.

As the competition between the two Italian giants intensifies, it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the services of the promising left-back before the transfer window ends.

Juve FC Says

We have too many left-backs on our books now and need to offload some before we can add a new man to that role on the team.

Apart from Sandro, Luca Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso can also play in that role, which has secured it well, albeit with players we do not need.

Cristiano Giuntoli needs to find buyers for these players as fast as possible so we can add a new man.