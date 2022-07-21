Juventus and Inter Milan locked horns to sign Gleison Bremer, and the Bianconeri won the race for his signature.

The Brazilian joins them as one of the best players in Serie A now, despite Inter feeling confident about adding him to their squad for a long time.

Another centre-back could join the defender at the Allianz Stadium before this transfer window closes.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve and Inter are also keen to add Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic to their squad.

The Serbian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now and he is available for transfer.

He signed a one-year extension to his contract at Florence last season, but it is due to expire at the end of this season.

This means he could be sold in this transfer window and Juve hopes they can beat Inter to his signature.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been one of the finest players in Serie A over the last few seasons, and the defender will most likely make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

Adding him to Bremer and Federico Gatti means we have a new-look defence that will serve us for many years because most of them haven’t reached the peak of their careers yet.