Nikola Milenkovic has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A in the last few seasons.

The Serbian puts in solid displays in the league for Fiorentina, and Juventus has been monitoring him.

He signed a one-year extension with them last summer, but he is still expected to leave La Viola.

He might not extend his deal again and they want to make as much money as they can from selling him soon.

This means Juve can finally get their man, but they are now facing competition from Inter Milan, according to a report on Football Italia.

Both are fierce rivals, and they are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

Inter won two trophies last season, beating Juventus in the Super Cup and Italian Cup finals.

They will be confident that he will choose to join them, but the lure of playing with Dusan Vlahovic again could help Juventus.

The Bianconeri need new defenders with the future of Matthijs de Ligt looking uncertain.

They will probably be forced to cash in on the Dutchman and use some of the money to add Milenkovic to their squad.