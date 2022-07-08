Inter Milan looks set to sign Nikola Milenkovic despite Juventus’ long-term interest in the defender.

The Serbian has been on their radar for a long time, and they have been linked with a renewed interest in his signature since Giorgio Chiellini left the club.

Matthijs de Ligt has also been linked with a transfer away, and they are in talks with Chelsea and Bayern Munich to sell him.

Milenkovic will be a superb replacement for the Dutchman, but Inter Milan also wants to add him to their squad.

The Nerazzurri could sell Milan Skriniar to PSG, and they see Milenkovic as his ideal replacement.

La Nazione, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims Juve and the Nerazzurri wants to sign him, and the defender has chosen his preferred next club.

The report says he will join Inter Milan over Juve, and the Coppa Italia holders are now expected to bid 15m euros for his signature as soon as they finalise the transfer of Skriniar.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A, and that explains why most of the top clubs in the competition want him in their squad.

Juve would be landing a young but experienced defender if we add him to our squad in this transfer window.

As long as his move to Inter has not been confirmed yet, there is still hope that we can add him to our squad.