Inter Milan close to sealing move for Frattesi as Juventus hesitates

Juventus is set to miss out on Davide Frattesi as Inter Milan is now close to signing the Sassuolo midfielder.

Frattesi has been one of the finest midfielders in Italian football in the last year and Juve has tracked him constantly.

The Bianconeri see him as a player who will improve their midfield and kickstart their rebuild, so they have made him a summer target.

However, Frattesi’s form was also noticed by several other clubs in the league and Inter Millan has been serious about their pursuit in the last few weeks.

The Milan side recently held talks with Sassuolo as Juve continues progressing slowly in their plans for next season.

Football Italia says the talks were positive and Inter is now set to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

It does not make sense that we are having delays in our plans to bolster our squad, which could prove costly eventually.

We have to make decisions fast and go after the players we want as quickly as possible if we want to sign good players.

This is because the best talents would have been taken if we arrive late to the market.