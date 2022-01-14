Inter Milan considers a sensational free transfer for Juventus man

Inter Milan is plotting a move for Paulo Dybala as Juventus struggles to get the attacker on a new contract.

Dybala has entered the last months of his current Juve deal and has been in talks with the club.

It appears as though both parties have reached an agreement over a new deal worth €10m, however some reports claim Juve wants to reduce that offer to his current €7.3m-a-year deal.

He is not expected to accept that and he could leave the club with La Gazzetta Dello Sport claiming Inter wants to take advantage of the situation to sign him.

The Nerazzurri director, Beppe Marotta, signed him for the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015 and he is now hoping to take the Argentinian to San Siro.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Dybala is one of Juve’s priorities, but it is understandable that rival clubs want to sign him.

The attacker remains one of the best players in Italy even though injuries have limited his impact in this campaign.

For Inter to become interested in a move for him shows he is a player we shouldn’t lose for any reason.

Fans will hope the attacker and the club can reach an agreement over a new deal soon.