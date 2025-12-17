Juventus are keen to add Davide Frattesi to their squad next month as they continue searching for midfielders who can improve their overall quality. The club views him as an ideal target due to his strong profile and previous experience working under Luciano Spalletti. The Juventus manager coached Frattesi at international level, and the midfielder was regarded as one of the standout performers during that period, despite the spell ending without lasting success.

Juventus are determined to strengthen its midfield options and believes Frattesi could offer energy, tactical intelligence, and familiarity with Spalletti’s demands. The prospect of reuniting with a player he trusts is appealing, particularly as the club looks to build a more balanced and competitive squad.

Inter’s Valuation and Juventus Strategy

Inter Milan currently values Frattesi at 35 million euros. Although he is not a regular starter in their side, they are open to letting him leave if their valuation is met. A move to Juventus could appeal to the midfielder, as it would likely provide him with more consistent playing time and a central role within the team.

Juventus continue to assess players who fit their long-term profile, but financial considerations remain important. Loan deals are expected to be prioritised next month, allowing the club to preserve funds for more significant spending in the summer transfer window. This approach reflects their desire to remain competitive while managing resources carefully.

Loan Option and Player’s Decision

As reported by Il Bianconero, Inter could be willing to allow Frattesi to leave on loan, provided the deal includes an option to buy. This structure would suit Juventus’ current transfer strategy and could offer a compromise that benefits both clubs. Inter would retain long-term control over the player’s future, while Juventus would gain immediate midfield reinforcement.

Frattesi previously turned down a move to Juventus in favour of joining Inter. However, circumstances have changed, and a switch to Turin could now be more appealing. With the promise of greater involvement and a manager familiar with his strengths, the midfielder may be more open to embracing the opportunity. As Juventus continue their search, Frattesi remains a name firmly on their radar ahead of the next transfer window.