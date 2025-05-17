Luis Henrique is attracting significant attention from top European clubs, with Inter Milan and Juventus both reportedly eager to secure the attacker’s services. As preparations for the upcoming season intensify, the Italian giants have made the Olympique Marseille player a target for reinforcement.

Inter Milan Leading the Pursuit for Henrique

In recent weeks, both clubs have shown a strong desire to win the race for Henrique’s signature. Inter Milan appears particularly proactive, making moves to finalise a deal before the current season concludes. According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri have taken concrete steps towards adding the player to their squad and are currently engaged in serious discussions with his entourage. Olympique Marseille has already informed them of the financial demands required to secure his transfer, underlining the advanced nature of negotiations.

Juventus, meanwhile, also considers Henrique a valuable option, but their transfer activity has been more subdued. The uncertainty surrounding their qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season has made the club hesitant to commit to major acquisitions at this stage. While Henrique remains on their list of potential signings, their lack of urgency could ultimately be detrimental to their efforts.

Juventus Risking Missed Opportunities

Other clubs across Europe have already begun reinforcing their squads for the next campaign, and Juventus’s current approach could result in missed opportunities. Henrique is a player admired by the Bianconeri, but delays in making a formal move may cost them the chance to bring him in. Inter’s determination and timely action now place them in a stronger position to secure the player ahead of their domestic rivals.

Henrique has performed impressively for Olympique Marseille and would be a valuable addition to any top side. His versatility and attacking qualities have not gone unnoticed, and clubs aiming to strengthen their offensive options are understandably keen on signing him. However, waiting until the season ends, as some clubs might prefer, risks losing out on a player of his calibre to more decisive suitors.