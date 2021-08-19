Inter Milan could spoil Juventus’ plan for Pjanic

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Miralem Pjanic, a season after they allowed the Bosnian to join Barcelona in a swap deal for Arthur.

Juve looks to have gotten the better player in the deal with Pjanic not in the plans of Ronald Koeman.

The Blaugrana are now suffering financially and they need to offload some of their current players to balance their books and he is one of them.

Pjanic enjoyed the best years of his career while playing under Massimiliano Allegri.

They both still maintain a good relationship, which could see him secure a return to Turin.

Barcelona will allow him to leave at no cost and Juve is interested, but Sport via Calciomercato says Inter Milan also has a strong interest in his signature and wants to win the race to bring him back to Italy.

The Italian champions have sold some high-profile players and they are looking to rebuild their squad so that they can defend their title convincingly.

The report says Beppe Marotta knows him well and has a good relationship with his agent.

The Inter executive hopes to use that as an advantage to sign the midfielder from under Juve’s nose.

It would be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature between these two Italian giants.