Inter Milan could steal a march on Juventus to sign coveted midfielder

Juventus is facing tough competition from Inter Milan in their pursuit of Davide Frattesi for the upcoming season. The club is actively working on their plans to enhance their squad and has identified Frattesi as a potential target. However, they face competition from Inter Milan and AS Roma who are also interested in the Sassuolo player.

Before completing any transfers, Juventus needs to address internal matters and appoint a new sporting director. In the meantime, Inter Milan has identified Frattesi as a suitable replacement for Marcel Brozovic, who is in high demand.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, if Inter Milan sells Brozovic, they will secure the services of Frattesi. It seems likely that Brozovic will leave the club at the end of the season.

Frattesi is attracting attention from several top clubs, and Juventus must act swiftly and negotiate the right price to secure his signature. However, the fact that Juventus won’t be participating in the Champions League could make it more challenging for them to convince Frattesi to join them if he has offers from other clubs.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has developed into a very fine midfielder in recent seasons and the midfielder will add value to our squad if we add him to it.

But we need to prepare to part with a lot of money before he makes that transfer and joins us in Turin.