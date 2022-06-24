Juventus has been linked with a move for Edin Dzeko in the last few days, and the return of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan made it seem he would leave.

Inter is also looking to add Paulo Dybala to their squad in this transfer window, so Dzeko will struggle to play.

Juve has been targeting a move for him since he was at AS Roma, but they couldn’t secure a transfer.

With the return of Alvaro Morata remaining uncertain, Dzeko could become the club’s next experienced forward.

However, Sky Sports Italia, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims Inter has decided against selling him.

Simone Inzaghi reportedly loves working with the former Manchester City man and wants him to remain as a backup to his main strikers.

Juve FC Says

Dzeko would be a good partner for Dusan Vlahovic because the Serbian will learn a lot from the experienced forward if he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bosnian has been in Serie A for a long time, and he will bring us so much help and leadership in the dressing room and on the pitch.

If we identify him as a top target, we can get him if we convince him to push Inter to release him.