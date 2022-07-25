Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni believes Juventus has strengthened their squad well, and he considers the Bianconeri to be the strongest opponent his team will face this season.

Inter and Juve are two of Italy’s biggest clubs, but the Bianconeri struggled last season, and the Nerazzurri defeated them consistently.

Inter won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup by beating Juve in both finals.

The Bianconeri ended the campaign with no trophy and just a top-four finish.

They have responded well by adding some fine players to their squad in this transfer window.

Bastoni admits Max Allegri’s side has bolstered their squad well, and he predicts they will be their main competition in this campaign.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “She has strengthened a lot, I see her as the most dangerous opponent. She has taken on many strong players like Di Maria, Pogba and Bremer: it will be a battleship.”

Juve FC Says

We had to respond to last season’s dismal performances and have done so in the last few weeks.

Bastoni’s side has also strengthened their squad, but it is hard not to take notice of what Juve has done in the market.

Hopefully, we can beat them to some trophies as they did against us last season.