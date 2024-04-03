Inter Milan is posing a significant challenge to Juventus in the pursuit of Albert Gudmundsson, as the Genoa star attracts interest from both clubs.

Gudmundsson is enjoying a superb season with Genoa, showcasing his talent and demonstrating why he deserves to play for a larger club.

With Juventus poised to have ample funds for summer transfers, as they seek to revitalise the squad and offload certain players, Gudmundsson has emerged as one of their targets.

However, Inter Milan is also eager to secure the services of the Icelandic international and is prepared to aggressively pursue him.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan has gained an advantage in the race by including their teenage star Valentin Carboni in their offer. Carboni, who is currently on loan at Monza, is highly regarded by Genoa, and including him in the deal could help Inter Milan secure an agreement for Gudmundsson.

Juve FC Says

Inter has been our main challenger for players and trophies for several seasons, and we must do our best to win the Gudmundsson race.

He will choose either team because we are both top sides in Italy, so we get to decide if we will win the race by offering him a better deal.