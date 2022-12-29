Juventus and Inter Milan are the two main Italian clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram as he shines in the Bundesliga.

He is one of the best-performing French attackers in Europe now and played in the World Cup final for his country.

His contract at Borussia Monchengladbach is expiring at the end of this season and he does not have an appetite to sign an extension to it.

This has opened the door for Juve and other suitors to swoop and they want to land him as a free agent at the end of the season.

However, Inter is also keen and a report on Il Bianconero reveals the Nerazzurri are leading the race at the moment and he will move to Milan if things stay the same.

Juve FC Says

Thuram remains one of the finest attackers around and will be valuable to us if we add him to our squad at the end of this season.

However, we must act fast and the smart thing to do will be to add him to our squad in January for a fee like we signed Denis Zakaria about 12 months ago.

This will help us steal a march on Inter and his other suitors and make the transfer easy.