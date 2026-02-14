Inter Milan defeated Juventus 3-2 at the San Siro this evening, dealing the Bianconeri another setback in their pursuit of a top-four finish. With the title race effectively beyond Juventus for now, securing a positive result in this fixture had become essential to maintaining their Champions League ambitions.

Inter have been the standout side in the league this term, and Juve were fully aware that only a performance of the highest standard would yield even a draw. Both teams began the contest with intensity, yet it was Inter who took the lead through an unfortunate Andrea Cambiaso own goal. The defender was unlucky, but Juventus were immediately forced onto the front foot in search of a response.

First Half Drama

Juve reacted positively, and Cambiaso redeemed himself by scoring the equaliser for the Old Lady. The goal restored parity and reignited hopes that the match might mirror the excitement of the first meeting between the sides. Inter, however, pressed to regain control, increasing the tempo and creating sustained pressure.

Their momentum was aided when Pierre Kalulu was controversially dismissed after receiving a second yellow card within a short period. Reduced to ten men, Juventus were compelled to adopt a more cautious approach but managed to reach half-time still level and firmly in contention.

Late Decisive Moments

After the interval, Inter continued to probe and eventually restored their advantage through Francesco Pio Esposito. Despite being a man down, Juventus refused to concede defeat and demonstrated resilience, equalising through Manuel Locatelli to set up a tense conclusion.

Just as it appeared that Juve had salvaged a valuable point, Piotr Zielinski struck a late winner to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory for Inter. The result strengthens Inter’s position while leaving Juventus with further ground to recover in the race for the top four.