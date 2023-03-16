Club News

Inter Milan facing a fitness crisis ahead of the Juventus match

March 16, 2023

Inter Milan and Juventus face each other in a huge Serie A clash this weekend as the Bianconeri hopes to secure a win against their bitter rivals.

The 15 points deducted from their total has frustrated Juve and it leaves them with no margin for error now.

This means they have to win all the remaining league games to end this season in a European place.

Inter has reached the next round of the Champions League and is second on the league table, so they are having a better season.

However, a report via Sempre Inter reveals they are battling an injury crisis now and could field a much-changed side for the game against Juve.

If Milan Skriniar is fit, they would rest Matteo Darmian for the fixture. Robin Gosens is already ruled out of the game due to an injury and would be replaced with Federico Dimarco.

The Nerazzurri would also be without Alessandro Bastoni, while the likes of Francesco Acerbi, Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Lautaro Martinez suffered serious fatigue in their game against FC Porto.

Juve FC Says

The game against Inter, like every other match we have before the season ends, is a must-win fixture.

They are one of the toughest opponents we could face in the league, so this fixture will be very tough to win.

    Uncle Petter March 16, 2023 at 7:17 pm

    Inter should be tired after that game against Porto, especially the old guard.

    Uncle Petter March 16, 2023 at 7:18 pm

    But who want to bet that Allegri will go for the kill!??

