Inter Milan has finally been awarded the 2005/2006 Scudetto, years after it was initially revoked from Juventus due to the infamous Calciopoli match-fixing scandal. The 2005/2006 Serie A season remains one of the most controversial in Italian football history. Juventus, who were crowned champions that year, were stripped of the title after being implicated in the scandal. AC Milan also faced scrutiny for their role in the affair, but Inter Milan emerged as the club that had won their matches fairly and was subsequently seen as the rightful champion.

However, the road to Inter’s official recognition as the 2005/2006 champions was not a simple one. Juventus contested the decision for years, continuing to assert their innocence and demanding the title be returned to them. The matter went through various legal battles and court proceedings. Eventually, Juventus withdrew their case before the final hearing, clearing the way for the trophy to officially be awarded to Inter Milan, as reported by Il Bianconero.

For Juventus, the matter of the stripped Scudetto has been a point of contention, but it does not diminish their historical dominance in Italian football. Despite the loss of the 2005/2006 title, the Bianconeri remain the most successful club in Serie A history in terms of league titles. As the club continues to focus on future successes, the loss of one Scudetto does not define them. Juventus’ attention remains on winning more trophies and ensuring they continue to stay ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of domestic and European glory.