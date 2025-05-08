Inter Milan have reached their second UEFA Champions League final in three seasons, reaffirming their status as a rising force in European football. The Nerazzurri have consistently represented Italy on the continental stage in recent years, at a time when Juventus continue to struggle for relevance at the highest level.

Juventus remain the most iconic club in Italian football, but their recent record in Europe tells a different story. The men in black and white have been on the outside looking in, as Inter take centre stage and collect the rewards that come with sustained success in international competitions.

Inter Surpasses Juventus’ Financial Milestone

While success on the pitch is important, the financial benefits of a deep run in the Champions League are equally significant. Inter’s achievement this season has not only boosted their sporting reputation but also resulted in record-breaking earnings for an Italian club.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan have now secured at least 132 million euros by reaching the final of the Champions League. This figure surpasses the 110.4 million euros earned by Juventus in the 2016–2017 season when the Bianconeri reached the final before losing to Real Madrid. Inter suffered a similar fate in 2023, losing to Manchester City, but this season offers them another shot at glory and an opportunity to turn that experience into triumph.

Champions League Trophy

Juventus Must Respond to Rivals’ Success

Inter’s progress only serves to highlight the challenges facing Juventus. As their rivals thrive both competitively and financially, Juventus continue to fall short of expectations. The club must find a way to rebuild and return to the level expected of them domestically and in Europe.

While history and legacy are on their side, the current landscape shows Juventus being overtaken by a team they once dominated. The need for change is urgent, and the club must act decisively to restore its competitive edge. Watching Inter succeed year after year while Juventus continue to underperform is a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in modern football.