Inter Milan gets a timely fitness boost ahead of their match against Juventus

Inter Milan has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend.

Both clubs want to win the game after making similarly poor starts to this term and we expect a tough and exciting game from them.

Inter and Juve have both suffered from persistent injuries to key players, which is a reason they have underperformed.

Both will welcome back some important men for the fixture and a report on Football Italia reveals Marcelo Brozović is back for the Nerazzurri.

The Croatian is the lynchpin of their midfield, but he has missed the last few games through injury.

Inter have managed to get results in his absence, but the report says the midfielder trained with the team this week and he is now in line to face the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Every club will want its best players to be fit before they face their archrivals.

We and Inter know the importance of having our best men available for this game and Brozovic’s return could affect our game plan.

But we can trust Max Allegri to field a team that can get the job done at the weekend.

Whoever takes to the field in black and white knows what is expected from them, so we expect a good game.