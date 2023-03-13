Inter Milan has been handed a blow as Robin Gosens looks set to miss their next two matches.

The Nerazzurri have a Champions League game this midweek before facing Juventus at the weekend.

Both games are very important to their season and they want to have their best men available to play.

However, a report on Tuttosport reveals they have lost Gosens to an injury and the German will likely miss the Italian Derby between his team and Juve.

Juve FC Says

Games against Inter Milan are always tough; both clubs know they cannot drop points at this stage of the season.

When we face the Nerazzurri, we expect all our players to know the importance of the game.

Inter will also want to field their best men, so losing Gosens will be a huge blow.

However, that should not make us underestimate them because they will most likely have good cover for the player.

Whoever takes to the field with Inter’s shirt will be determined to make a mark and shoot down Juve.

Our players must also have this mindset because this will be one of the most important derbies we have had to play, considering everything that is at stake.