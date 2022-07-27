Inter Milan has a better attack than Juventus reckons former Serie A player

We expect Juventus and Inter Milan to be the leading contenders to win Serie A this season.

They have been Italy’s biggest clubs in the last few campaigns and will look to add more success to their names.

Inter beat the Bianconeri to win the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup in the last campaign.

They will be keen to ensure they continue that and have bolstered their squad.

They have just secured the return of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on an initial loan deal, one season after he helped them to unseat Juve as Italy’s leading club.

The Bianconeri have also bolstered their squad with the return of Paul Pogba and the free signing of Angel di Maria.

However, former Serie A forward Arturo Di Napoli believes Inter has the better attack.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Inter are the best in attack. They have the Lautaro-Lukaku duo who have already done great things, but they also have Dzeko and Correa. Today Inzaghi has the possibility to vary the tactical systems equipped, because even the Bianconeri in front are not joking. “Then Napoli will have to do something in front because Osimhen alone is not enough”

Juve FC Says

The return of Lukaku makes Inter much stronger, and it gives them an attack to fear.

But Juve has also added a top creator in Di Maria to their squad, and the Argentinian could be a difference maker if we use him correctly.