Inter Milan’s next match is against Juventus, and it presents a significant occasion to welcome back their players following the international break. The men in black and white now boast some fine talents in their squad, but they remain fully aware that Inter can pose a serious threat whenever the two clubs meet.

Next weekend’s fixture promises to be an intriguing contest for fans, with both teams working diligently to secure a positive result. Inter, however, faces a notable selection problem that centres on the timing of their key players’ return from international duty.

Inter’s Selection Challenge

Because South American teams finish their international matches late, Inter will only welcome back Lautaro Martinez from the break on Thursday. The journey from South America to Europe is a long one, and the striker will require time to recover, meaning he will have limited opportunity to train ahead of the match. According to Football Italia, he is likely to train just once before the important game, which presents a dilemma for the manager in terms of team selection.

Despite this challenge, it is reported that Cristian Chivu still plans to start Martinez in the fixture, although he is unlikely to complete the full ninety minutes. This situation highlights the delicate balance required in managing players returning from international duty, particularly when dealing with key individuals who can have a decisive impact on the game.

Key Players to Watch

Martinez is among the most dangerous players in Inter’s squad, capable of influencing the outcome of matches with his pace, technique and finishing ability. Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that other members of the team also demand respect and can make significant contributions. The manager must carefully consider not only the fitness and readiness of returning internationals but also the strengths of the wider squad when preparing for such a high-profile encounter.

As both clubs prepare for the match, fans can anticipate an exciting contest filled with tactical battles and individual moments of quality. Inter’s approach will need to be measured, taking into account both the physical limitations of recently returned players and the broader demands of facing a strong Juventus side. How the manager handles these factors could prove decisive in determining the result of this eagerly awaited fixture.