Inter Milan has reportedly moved ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Joao Cancelo after reaching an agreement with Al Hilal for the defender’s transfer. The development represents a significant shift in a pursuit that has involved several major European clubs over recent months, with Juventus previously confident they were well placed to secure his signature.

Cancelo has attracted sustained interest as his contract approaches its expiry in the summer. The Portugal international has been keen on a return to European football for some time, and his situation has been closely monitored by clubs seeking to strengthen their full-back options. Juventus were particularly eager to conclude a deal, having failed to sign a new full-back at the start of the season.

Juventus Misses Out in Competitive Race

From the outset, Juventus viewed Cancelo as one of the highest-quality options available to reinforce their squad. The Bianconeri identified him as an elite addition who could immediately raise the level of their defence. However, they were aware that Inter Milan was also following the situation closely and were prepared to act decisively if the opportunity arose.

Juventus had hoped Cancelo would favour a move to Turin and had been working behind the scenes to convince him. Their need was clear, and they believed his experience and technical ability made him an ideal fit. Despite those efforts, momentum has now swung firmly in Inter’s favour, leaving Juventus facing another setback in the transfer market.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Inter Close in on Serie A Return

Cancelo has also been linked with a return to Barcelona, a club he is understood to admire, but the Spanish side has not shown concrete interest in pursuing a deal at this stage. That lack of movement opened the door for Serie A clubs to press their advantage, with Inter ultimately taking the lead.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan has secured a verbal agreement with Al Hilal for Cancelo’s transfer this month. The report states that the player is open to the move, clearing the path for negotiations to progress towards completion.

With the agreement in place, the deal is now expected to move forward as Inter finalise personal terms and documentation. Should everything proceed as planned, Cancelo will return to Serie A, marking a notable coup for Inter and a disappointing outcome for Juventus, who had invested significant effort in trying to bring the defender to the club.