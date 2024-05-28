Inter Milan is one of the clubs challenging Juventus to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has been in fantastic form over the last few months, making this campaign one of the best in his career.

Juve has followed him closely and is impressed with his performance, but the attacker is also being tracked by other Serie A sides.

Fiorentina and Napoli are also interested in his signature, but Juventus’ major competitor at the moment is Inter Milan.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have work to do to secure his signing because Inter has a plan that Genoa might prefer.

The report states that Inter plans to include Valentin Carboni in their offer, and he is valued at the same price as the Genoa star, which could lower the fee they will pay for Gudmundsson.

Juve FC Says

Inter will always want to compete with us for the signature of the best players in Serie A, so this has not come as a surprise.

However, we remain the biggest club in the land, and we can offer similar or better financial terms, he would easily choose to move to the Allianz Stadium instead of San Siro.