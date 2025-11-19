Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo and Tiago Gabriel from Lecce, but faces serious competition from Inter Milan for both players. The Bianconeri have been in a period of rebuilding for some time, and this process is expected to continue until they secure a league title or another major trophy.

Several areas of the squad remain in need of reinforcement, with the defence being a particular priority for the club and its supporters. Gleison Bremer’s presence has made Juventus difficult to break down, but he has become increasingly injury-prone and is no longer in the prime of his career. This has made the acquisition of younger defensive talent an urgent objective, and Muharemovic and Gabriel have emerged as potential targets.

The Appeal of Young Defenders

Both players have been performing very well in Serie A since the start of the season. Muharemovic has been central to Sassuolo’s ability to maintain their top-flight status, while Gabriel has similarly played a key role for Lecce. Their consistency and potential have naturally attracted interest from some of Italy’s biggest clubs.

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus is not the only club pursuing the two defenders. Inter Milan is also reported to be keen, which will make securing their signatures more challenging. Despite this, Juventus may have an advantage in signing Muharemovic, as he was previously developed and sold from their Next Gen team, which could facilitate negotiations.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Strengthening for the Future

Acquiring both defenders would provide Juventus with significant reinforcement at the back, particularly as they aim to reclaim domestic success. By investing in talented, young defenders, the club seeks to build a squad capable of sustained success while managing the ageing and fitness concerns of key players such as Bremer. Ensuring stability in defence is vital if Juventus are to maintain competitiveness and continue their pursuit of trophies in the coming seasons.

The focus on youth and long-term planning demonstrates the club’s intention to blend immediate competitiveness with a sustainable strategy for future success. Signing Muharemovic and Gabriel would be a clear signal of Juventus’ commitment to strengthening the team for both the present and the years ahead.