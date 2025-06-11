Juventus are determined to add Parma defender Giovanni Leoni to its squad this summer, having monitored his progress for some time. The young defender has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in his position, drawing the attention of top clubs in Italy.

Leoni’s performances for Parma have impressed Juventus considerably. Since his arrival at the club, his development has been steady and significant, prompting Juventus to consider him a strong candidate to strengthen their backline. The Bianconeri believe that his qualities make him an ideal addition who can enhance the defensive structure of their team.

Juventus Faces Competition from Inter

While Juventus are working diligently to bring him to Turin, they are not alone in their pursuit. Inter Milan is also showing strong interest in the defender, and competition between the two clubs for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Inter view him as a promising talent who fits into their long-term plans and is actively seeking to add him to their roster.

This sets up yet another competitive battle between the two traditional rivals. Juventus and Inter have a long-standing rivalry, and contests off the pitch can be just as significant as those on it. The interest from both clubs underscores the high regard in which Leoni is held and reflects the growing recognition of his potential within Italian football.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

A Strategic Move for the Future

For Juventus, the pursuit of Leoni is not just about strengthening their current squad but also about building for the future. With an eye on long-term success, the club is prioritising the acquisition of players who offer both immediate quality and the potential to grow into key figures. Leoni fits that profile, and Juventus are eager to ensure he chooses them over their rivals.

Securing Leoni’s services would signal Juventus’ commitment to maintaining a competitive edge, both domestically and in Europe. With strong interest from Inter Milan, Juventus must now act decisively and demonstrate their intent by making a compelling offer that reflects their ambitions.