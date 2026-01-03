Joao Cancelo has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus as he considers a return to European football from Saudi Arabia, where his current contract is approaching its expiry. The defender is expected to be allowed to leave Al Hilal this month for the right price, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking experience and quality.

Juventus continues to explore opportunities to strengthen its squad, and Cancelo’s extensive background at the highest level of European football aligns with its current needs. The Bianconeri are keen to add more experience to a relatively young group, and Cancelo fits that profile well, having previously represented the club before departing Europe.

Juventus Seeking Experience

The Bianconeri have maintained a reputation for attracting high-calibre players, including those currently based in the Saudi Pro League. Their interest in Cancelo reflects a broader strategy aimed at reinforcing key areas with proven performers.

During the summer, Juventus allowed Timothy Weah to leave on loan and intended to bring in another right back. However, they were unable to secure a suitable replacement at the time. That situation has left a gap in the squad, which Cancelo could potentially fill with his versatility and experience.

His familiarity with the club and understanding of the demands of top-level football in Italy would make his integration smoother than that of many alternatives. From Juventus’ perspective, he represents both a short-term solution and a reliable presence in a demanding position.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Competition From Inter Milan

Juventus is not alone in monitoring Cancelo’s situation. As reported by Il Bianconero, Inter Milan is also interested in the defender and views him as one of the finest players available to strengthen their squad.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly prepared to work hard to secure his signature ahead of their rivals, recognising the value he could bring to their group. This interest sets up a potential battle between the two Italian giants, with Cancelo’s future likely to be decided by ambition, opportunity, and project appeal.

With both clubs seeking reinforcements, Cancelo’s decision could prove influential as the season progresses.