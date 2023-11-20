Tiago Djalo finds himself amid a transfer tug-of-war between Juventus and Inter Milan as the defender approaches the end of his contract with Lille.

The player had been showcasing excellent form for the French club before a long-term injury sidelined him for the past few months.

Djalo’s impressive performances have garnered significant attention from European scouts, and it appears he is set to leave Lille at the end of the term.

While Juventus sees the 23-year-old centre-back as an ideal free agent to bolster their squad, Inter Milan has emerged as a strong contender for his signature.

Recognising Juventus as a serious competitor, Inter Milan is sparing no effort in their pursuit of the player.

According to Tuttojuve, Inter has taken the lead in the race for Djalo’s signature and is diligently working to secure a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

Juve FC Says

Inter are always a viable competitor, so their interest in Djalo should make us serious about adding him to our group.

They have signed some fine players on a free transfer recently, and we cannot allow them to bag Djalo as well.

We have to start talks with his entourage now and prioritise getting a pre-contract agreement with him soon.