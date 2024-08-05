Inter Milan has emerged as a major suitor for Federico Chiesa as Juventus considers selling the attacker.

Chiesa is no longer in Juve’s plans, and Inter is aware that the Old Lady is prepared for his departure.

The Nerazzurri had been planning to sign him as a free agent at the end of this season when his deal at Juve would have expired.

However, Juve wants to speed up his departure to avoid losing him as a free agent and has told him to find a new club for this season.

In recent weeks, Napoli and AS Roma have shown interest in his signature. Chiesa wants to join a Champions League club, which could make Inter Milan his preferred destination.

A report on Calciomercato claims that Inter is now internally discussing whether to move for him now to avoid losing him to other suitors.

They recognise that if they wait until next summer, Juve could force his exit during this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa will have no problems moving to Inter because of the way Juve has asked him to leave.

However, we have to decide if we will put rivalry before our interest or the other way around.