Juventus has maintained a longstanding interest in Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez and continues to express a strong desire to sign him.

The Uruguayan midfielder was on the verge of joining Juventus when Cagliari faced relegation. However, a deal could not be finalised, and Nandez remained with Cagliari in Serie B before the team secured promotion back to Serie A.

While Nandez remains a crucial player for Cagliari, it is widely believed that he is destined to play for one of Italy’s top clubs, and Juventus is among the leading contenders for his signature this season.

Despite the ongoing interest, recent reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Inter Milan is currently ahead of Juventus in the race to secure Nandez’s services. In fact, there are indications that Inter Milan could make a move for him in the January transfer window.

The report further notes that Juventus is unlikely to pursue Nandez during the midseason transfer window, as the club has prioritised signing other players. This suggests that Inter Milan has emerged as a more immediate and feasible destination for the Uruguayan midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Nandez has been on our radar for a long time, and not adding him to the group at this stage of the season is a clear sign that he is probably not a priority for us.

If Max Allegri considers him an important player to sign, we expect to do a deal to add him to our group, but if we do not act fast, he will accept a move to Inter Milan.