Inter Milan is leading Juventus in the race for two attackers

Juventus wants Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui to join their squad in the summer, but they are struggling to get close to either player.

Thuram would be a free agent in the summer and is one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga at the moment.

Retegui has become the latest attacker in the Italian national team and is making a name for himself in the Argentinian league.

Boca Juniors are his parent club and they believe he will move to Europe soon.

Juve wants both attackers to join them and will have little issue getting Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Inter Milan also wants both players and lead the race for their signatures now.

The Nerazzurri have been the main competitor to Juve on the domestic front for much of their time in the Italian top flight and would be eager to win the race for their signatures.

Juve FC Says

Signing Retegui and Thuram would be great for us, but it will be challenging and we must sort out our financial problems soon enough.

If we do not, we will miss out on signing players to Inter or another club.