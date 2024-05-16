Juventus could miss out on signing Albert Gudmundsson to Inter Milan in the summer, even though they have been following the Iceland international all season.

Genoa knows he has many suitors and they were close to selling him in January, a move they now expect to happen when this season ends.

He is one of the profiles Cristiano Giuntoli is studying for the Juve squad ahead of the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri remain one of the top clubs in Europe, and Gudmundsson will be eager to join them.

However, several other clubs want to sign him, including those in the Premier League, and a report on Calciomercato claims Inter Milan is now leading the race for his signature.

The Nerazzurri are prepared to include some youngsters that Genoa would like in their bid for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Albert Gudmundsson is one of the finest players in Serie A this season, but he did not do a good job on his last visit to the Allianz Stadium, and that should count as a failed audition.

We need only players who can always deliver no matter the opponent and place, and he seems like someone opponents can easily neutralise.